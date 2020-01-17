When you are not sure about the authenticity of the product! When you want to enjoy worry-free shopping!

Market-leading authenticity verification solution! HiddenTag offers authentication, verification, and shopping at once.

3 steps to shop safely with Hiddentag

1. Make sure that your purchased product has a Hiddentag smart label.

2. Scan the HiddenTag smart label and check the authenticity result.

3. Check out more about brands selling genuine products from the Hiddentag store and make secure purchases.

What to do if your product is shown as a counterfeit? :(

1. Request authenticity check via Report Counterfeit function of HiddenTag and get the final result on authenticity status.

2. If at any point a store is suspected of offering counterfeit product, please share the information of that store in Review section to warn others.

Check Shopping Trends!

1. See the global sales rank of various brands. What brands are popular in other countries?

2. Get more information about K-beauty, cosmetics, fashion trends etc

[Main functions of HiddenTag]

Hiddentag Product authenticity verification / product registration

You can authenticate your purchase by registering your product after checking the authenticity via HiddenTag

Hiddentag Information about brands adopted HiddenTag

Here are some brands that can verify the authenticity with HiddenTag. Claire, Clio, Aekyung, 3CE, Benton, YG Entertainment and more than 600 companies are using HiddenTag.

Hiddentag HiddenTag store for genuine products only.

Discover more and more genuine product from HiddenTag store. Only 100% guaranteed genuine products are introduced here.

Hiddentag Various Contents

HiddenTag lets you know the trendy products and brands of Korea.

We will inform you about beauty, fashion and trends in multiple languages such as Chinese, English, Vietnamese, Thai and Japanese

HiddenTag is the proprietary technology and TM (Trademark) of CK&B Company.

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hiddentag_international/

Homepage : http://www.hiddentag.com/nation/usa/main.jsp

Thank you.

Service Hotline: (82)-070-8257-1414

Email: hiddentag@cknb.co.kr

Business Hours: 9am-18pm (KST) Mon-Fri