X

Hidden Objects:Hidden Agendas 3 for iOS

By atul patel Free

Developer's Description

By atul patel

Test your observation skills and let's see you can find all hidden objects from the scenes!

Features:

=> Game has 5 different packs.

=> Game has total 50 mind testing levels.

=> Each level you have to find out no of objects from the scene,which is challenging for you!

=> Hint is available for your help,if You can't find objects! Here we give You 2 hints for free!

=> Magnifier for zoom function to find objects quickly, you can unlocked through In-App Purchase.

=> Play carefully don't touch anywhere,every wrong touch you lose score and time!

=> Game Center is available to challenge your friends!

=> Share your score on social media like Facebook, twitter, email,etc..

This app is available for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch!

If you like our app, please take a time & rate it!

Note:

-> All packs levels are playable by clear every level,but if you want to play all packs without clear level you can unlocked through In-App Purchase.

-> You can also buy hints from shop by real money!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release February 8, 2020
Date Added February 8, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping