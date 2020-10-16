Hertz Click&Drive application offers car rental directly from the parking area where you need it.

Vehicles are available in one of Hertz best locations stations.

The payment is for the usage only.

Without having to bear the unnecessary costs of owning an expensive vehicle.

The payment includes fuel and insurance (according to the deductible framework you have chosen).

Open the app register and rent the car you need.

With the Hertz Click&Drive app, you can:

View all available vehicles for rent.

Start renting a car using your smartphone without the need for a key

Easily find the parking spaces where you can return the vehicle

See all your previous rentals

Select your subscription type

Service is available in locations as updated from time to time

If you have questions or suggestions regarding the application, and the service, please contact airport@hertz.co.il.