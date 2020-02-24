THE ULTIMATE MOBA FOR MOBILE HAS JUST BEEN REVAMPED, REIMAGINED AND REINVIGORATED!

Team up and fight alongside friends as you plan your strategy, strengthen your Heroes, and wipe out every tower and base that stands between you and victory!

Experience fast-paced, real-time battles through a new user interface that makes the game easier to handle and more exciting to play.

For centuries, Sinskaald Rift, a mysterious region of Haradon, has been the battleground of immortal warriors known as the Heroes of Order & Chaos. Now it's your turn to join their honored ranks as the most powerful champions in the realm!

AN EXCEPTIONALLY RICH AND ADDICTIVE GAME

Choose from 57 unique and varied Heroes, from melee bruisers to devastating wizards

Play for free with an ever-changing roster of amazing Heroes

Develop your skills and upgrade equipment to overpower your foes and win victory for your team!

Real-time action: Scout out the map and lure opponents into an ambush in the fog of war

AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE WITH FRIENDS OR ON YOUR OWN

Fight solo or in multiplayer mode on three distinct maps (3v3, 5v5, and Steampunk 5v5)

Blends cooperation with buddies and competition against enemies for an addictive experience

Develop teamwork and cunning strategies to rule the world of Haradon

Mastered all the characters? Prove it in Fun Mode, where anything can happen!

THE WORLD IS WATCHING IN SPECTATOR MODE

Watch your friends battle it out live

Instantly jump to wherever the action is with the dynamic camera

Display objectives, gold and other info on-screen; perfect for commentary and analysis videos

