Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Hero's Journey Dream Oracle for iOS

By Oceanhouse Media $6.99

Developer's Description

By Oceanhouse Media

The Heros Journey Dream Oracle

Kelly Sullivan Walden

Artwork by Rassouli

Since time immemorial, the heros journey has been taken by wizards, goddesses, sages, and ordinary people, and whether you realize or not, you are taking it right now. You have been called from your everyday world, to quest for change, for knowledge, for peace, for strength. You may have already crossed the threshold, discovered treasure, or be on the way home, changed, empowered and ready to share your wisdom. Wherever you are in your journey, the 52 cards of this unique app are your willing, supportive and trustworthy companions.

Discover the wonder of the archetypal journey through the Fusionart of Rassouli and the clear guidance of bestselling author Kelly Sullivan Walden. Together, they have created a breathtaking portal into self- understanding with direction on how to be the courageous, inspiring and natural hero of your story.

Awaken the hero within, unlock the hidden insights of your dreams, and navigate every stage of your quest, with The Heros Journey Dream Oracle.

FEATURES:

- Give readings anywhere, anytime

- Choose between different types of readings

- Save your readings to review at any time

- Email readings to friends

- Browse the entire deck of cards

- Flip cards over to read each card's meaning

Official Blue Angel Publishing licensed app

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now