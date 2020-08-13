Shooting RPG! Hero's 2nd Memory (Hero2M)

One day when humans and monsters were living together,

Man and monster started the war in the invasion of the devil who wanted to dominate human

The monster's power grows, and a hero appears to save the human slaves.

The hero has succeeded in bringing down the devil, but he is lost the memory in the curse of the devil.

Where are the heroes ....

How to play

- The main character moves in the direction of sliding left and right by touching the screen.

- The hero character only attacks while touching the screen.

- If you touch the screen, it enters Slow mode.

- Avoid attacks with potions when you lack health, and avoid attacks with skills when you have a lot of monster's shot!

We have a richer volume game with over 100 hours of playtime

Each time you clear the story, you'll see a more difficult level

Difficulty levels are in the order of Normal -> Nightmare -> Hell

If you break all this difficulty levels, you will be master of Hero's 2nd Memory!

* If the game ends abnormally, the data may be damaged.

* Please note that if you delete the game, save data will be also deleted

* Option > Data backup is possible