Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Hero Epic Quest:Idle Adventure for iOS

By IceFox Game Free

Developer's Description

By IceFox Game

You like puzzle games involving heroes and princesses.

Then, Hero Epic Quest - Idle Adventure will be for you.

We introduce the best Hero Rescue guide, created by fans for fans as well. This app contains step by step which you can learn to be able to win this game.

"Hero Epic Quest - Idle Adventure " is the best Puzzle and brain teaser game in the market.

Hundreds of fascinating pull the pin puzzles not to be missed. Do you think you are smart enough to overcome all obstacles? Let's get started!

Installation and experience!

In game, players will transform into knights to save beautiful princesses, defeat the demons and find heaps of gold.

""Hero Epic Quest - Idle Adventure "" collection currently has:

- Matches

Move the blocks to the targets.

FEATURES OF Hero Epic Quest - Idle Adventure

- Simple and easy UI/UX

- The game of 2020 has the ability to stimulate the brain for everyone

- Stunning graphic elements and game effects

- Hundreds of new challenging logic puzzle levels

- Engaging and interactive sound effects

- One finger control.

- Great puzzle game to pass time & it makes you think!

Can you take a pin and take everything where they belong? Hero Epic Quest - Idle Adventure is this epic 2020 puzzle game,

impressing with graphics and constantly updating difficulty levels. The journey will become more and more difficult through each level.

This game is really a brain test that everyone should try.

Now, are you ready? Well, if you are, this is a very easy game to play and download for free.

It will be easy at first, but the harder you proceed, the harder it will be.

Start puzzling screen puzzles to help the hero rescue the princess! And enjoy this fun game!

Download the FREE Hero Epic Quest - Idle Adventure game now!

Good luck and happy!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Angry Birds 2

Free
Play the sequel to the biggest mobile game of all time.
iOS
Angry Birds 2

Monument Valley

$3.99
Guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.
iOS
Monument Valley

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Free
Strain your brain in the classy, well-loved, vocabulary-boosting, word-building battle of minds.
iOS
Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now