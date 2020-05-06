Hernia Diet Help & Food Tips is a free app that provides you complete information about causes treatment diet help preventive measures and home remedies of hiatus hernia. hiatus hernia An abnormality where a part of the stomach slides up into the chest cavity, past the diaphragm, is called hiatus hernia. It is usually caused by a weakness of the diaphragm muscle. You may not have any symptoms with hernia. However, sometimes, hernias may cause acid reflux or gastro esophageal reflux (GERD), which happens when stomach acid backs up into the esophagus.

This may lead to symptoms such as:

a burning sensation in your chest (heartburn)

acid taste in your mouth

chest pain

stomach pain

sweating

difficulty swallowing

raspy voice

sore throat

cough

people who are obese and women who are pregnant are at an increased risk for developing a hiatus hernia because decreased abdominal muscle tone and increased pressure within the abdominal cavity may lead to the development of a hiatus hernia.

People who have repetitive vomiting or those who have constipation and strain to have a bowel movement, increase the intra-abdominal pressure when they strain, and this may weaken the membrane.

Healthy eating habits and balanced diet consumption and lifestyle changes such as:

losing and managing healthy body weight

Decreasing the size portions of meals

Avoiding certain acidic foods, such as tomato sauce and citrus fruits or juices, that can irritate the esophageal lining

Limiting fried and fatty foods, foods containing caffeine (including chocolate), peppermint, carbonated beverages, alcoholic beverages, sauces and vinegar

Eating meals at least three to four hours before lying down, and avoiding bedtime snacks

Keeping your head six inches higher than the rest of your body when lying on your back. Raising the level of your head helps gravity keep your stomachs contents in the stomach.

Quitting smoking

Not wearing a tight belt or tight clothing that can increase the pressure on the abdomen -- such as control top hosiery and body shapers

Taking medications after eating to reduce acid in the stomach