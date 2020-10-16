Here & Now the Meditation Training Features

1. Golden Ratio Alarm

Make you wake up mindfully. you're able to customize the schedules by day,week with many specific alarm tones or random alarm tones.

2. Interval Alarm

You can customize schedules to alarm you in the specific duration, up to 30 times/hour, to let you doing things mindfully all day long. You can customize Special Alarm with many alert behaviors such as continuos or random, specific or random alert tones. Moreover, Here & Now will show the Special Quotes every single alert (English and Thai for Now) settings > Language

Extra Features

** Not just keep alert. Here & Now also provide Scoring features to evaluate your habit. App will let you score your self every hour (depend on your setting). and also provide Report to let you compare result with the previous day, week or month. Let see the improvement of your mindfulness habit with Here & Now!!!

*** User can still have profiles to switch over the setting quickly when you are traveling or in a specific event etc.

You can find more information at http://www.totalawake.com

Support: info@totalawake.com

*** Free for Buddhajanti: The celebration of 2,600 years of the Buddha's enlightenment ***

Disclaimer!!!

Here & Now has been designed for people who would like to practise meditation. While Here & Now may help you relax and/or reduce stress. we do not claim that it is a substitute for actual medical advice from a doctor or medical professional

Bugs.

Here & Now alarm have problem with Buddhist or Japanese Calendar. In order to let Here & Now work properly please use Gregorian Calendar.

Keywords: Insight Timer, Mindfulness Bell