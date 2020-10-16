Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Here & Now for Android

By TotalAwake Free

Developer's Description

By TotalAwake

Here & Now the Meditation Training Features

1. Golden Ratio Alarm

Make you wake up mindfully. you're able to customize the schedules by day,week with many specific alarm tones or random alarm tones.

2. Interval Alarm

You can customize schedules to alarm you in the specific duration, up to 30 times/hour, to let you doing things mindfully all day long. You can customize Special Alarm with many alert behaviors such as continuos or random, specific or random alert tones. Moreover, Here & Now will show the Special Quotes every single alert (English and Thai for Now) settings > Language

Extra Features

** Not just keep alert. Here & Now also provide Scoring features to evaluate your habit. App will let you score your self every hour (depend on your setting). and also provide Report to let you compare result with the previous day, week or month. Let see the improvement of your mindfulness habit with Here & Now!!!

*** User can still have profiles to switch over the setting quickly when you are traveling or in a specific event etc.

You can find more information at http://www.totalawake.com

Support: info@totalawake.com

*** Free for Buddhajanti: The celebration of 2,600 years of the Buddha's enlightenment ***

Disclaimer!!!

Here & Now has been designed for people who would like to practise meditation. While Here & Now may help you relax and/or reduce stress. we do not claim that it is a substitute for actual medical advice from a doctor or medical professional

Bugs.

Here & Now alarm have problem with Buddhist or Japanese Calendar. In order to let Here & Now work properly please use Gregorian Calendar.

Keywords: Insight Timer, Mindfulness Bell

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.25

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 3.0.25

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now