Henlo - Audio & Video Meeting for Android

By Higgleio Free

Developer's Description

By Higgleio

Are you looking for audio or video meeting option? We have created perfect application Henlo - Video meeting app. This is free in India meeting application to join online meetings and webinars from anywhere, A perfect video meeting application for connecting both Audio and video with your team members, community or friends to any part of the world.

Henlo - Video Meeting is an best online meeting application that helps you host and manage cloud meetings on any platform Phone or the desktop devices. With the Henlo Video Meeting Android application you can join a conference meeting from anywhere you want and collaborate with your team. And we have created most secure application with no data leakage problems.

With Henlo Video Meeting application you can attend Open Video presence meetings wherever your working life takes you through 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection.

KEY FEATURES OF HENLO VIDEO MEETING APP

1) Join meeting with or without password: you can choose to join the meeting as an Anonymous participant. So no private data sharing

2) Best Android video and screen sharing meeting quality

3) Video call your acquaintances with HD quality, with end to end encryption. You can control the video quality

4) Easiest way to Share your screen with your video conference mates

5) Raise hands in meeting: when your acquaintance is explaining something in glow, and you are not sure if you can interrupt, raise a hand.

6) Blur your background: Have you been in a situation where the background is not video conference friendly, we got you covered. Blur your background

7) Record your video conference call

8) You know that this app will be Connect with anyone on Android, other mobile devices

9) You can Easily invite phone, email or company contacts

10) Web browser ready: your friends to join the conversation directly.

Other than this we are developing more and more features every day. So download it and support Prime minister's new initiative in India.

So please use this application for you and don't forget to share with your friends, community and other circles.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

