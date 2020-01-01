X

Hemp.im for iOS

HEMP.IM is a mobile app exclusively dedicated to hemp and cannabis, hemp and cannabis news

as well as the very latest news about the general hemp and marijuana industry.

The app provides you with the most current and up-to-date news on the hemp and cannabis industry and covers wide-ranging topics including hemp and cannabis stocks; hemp products like hemp milk, hemp protein, hemp gummies, creams, buds and extracts; hemp farming and countless additional hemp products and services.

As your official hemp news app, we also cover salient topics like the Hemp Farm Bill, the legality of hemp, the various health benefit of hemp as well as the multitude of products made from hemp: hemp shampoos, hemp conditioners, hemp tea, hemp paper, hemp backpacks, hemp oil, hemp bracelets, hemp beer, hemp houses, hemp shoes, hemp t-shirts, hemp creams, hemp water, hemp for dogs, hemp for cats, hemp honey, hemp jewelry, water soluble hemp powder and more.

We also cover the entire spectrum of companies involved in the hemp industry, including hemp stocks listed in the US, Canada and other markets such as Canopy Growth, Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, Aphria, HEXO Corp, Isodiol International, CV Sciences, CW Hemp, GW Pharma, Innovative Industrial Properties, Village Farms and other cannabis and marijuana stocks.

