Try out and explore this brand new, professional application aimed at hematologists, laboratory diagnosticians, and other people related to the health service! This smart application will simplify your daily tasks in the hospital or laboratory and make your work even more enjoyable.

This software offers plenty of functionalities, including:

- Separate tools to count blood and bone marrow cells;

- Vast catalog of cells aligned with current medical standards;

- Graphical visualisation of each cell;

- Abbreviated names of the cells (like in a manual cell counter);

- Numerous settings to individualise and tailor the program to your needs;

- Presenting your output in a form of a table;

- Counting the ratio of myeloid to erythroid system,

- Tracking the history of each examination;

- Printing your results directly from the application;

- Exporting the results, as a text to your mobile device;

- Exporting to CSV;

- Sharing your results, also via e-mail;

- ... and many more!