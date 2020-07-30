Sign in to add and modify your software
Hematology/Oncology @Point of Care is a clinical decision-making mobile platform. It provides a streamlined clinical decision support tool for clinicians to obtain content when it is needed, keep track of their patientsenabling better decisions, better outcomes, and better care.
Featuring @sk | With Watson, clinicians use Hematology/Oncology @Point of Care to easily access curated, evidence-based, and disease-specific medical content. Clinicians navigate content by asking voice-enabled natural language questions. The @sk | With Watson, confidence-rated answers happen more quickly to efficiently incorporate best treatment options and decisions are made faster to improve patient outcomes at the point of care.
Hematology/Oncology @Point of Care is designed to:
Support discovery and practice change
Provide relevant, evidence-based disease-specific medical content
Improve patient outcomes at the point of care
Features:
Continually updated content
Topics in diagnosis, treatment, and care management developed with expert physician authors
Case studies, videos, and interviews
Access to actionable patient-recorded data
Detailed reference list with access to original sources
Continuing medical education credit (CME/CE)
Surveys and peer polling
Patient education resources to share with patients
Receive detailed information regarding your patients' health such as: Medications and treatments; Symptoms and side effects; Charts that record test results, medication adherence, and more
Voice-activate commands for Watson, Patient Access and Clinical resources
Read-aloud feature for hands-free listening to medical texts
App Prescriber lets you prescribe one of our many patient apps to your patients