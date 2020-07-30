Join or Sign In

Hem/Onc @Point of Care for iOS

By @Point of Care Free

Developer's Description

By @Point of Care

Hematology/Oncology @Point of Care is a clinical decision-making mobile platform. It provides a streamlined clinical decision support tool for clinicians to obtain content when it is needed, keep track of their patientsenabling better decisions, better outcomes, and better care.

Featuring @sk | With Watson, clinicians use Hematology/Oncology @Point of Care to easily access curated, evidence-based, and disease-specific medical content. Clinicians navigate content by asking voice-enabled natural language questions. The @sk | With Watson, confidence-rated answers happen more quickly to efficiently incorporate best treatment options and decisions are made faster to improve patient outcomes at the point of care.

Hematology/Oncology @Point of Care is designed to:

Support discovery and practice change

Provide relevant, evidence-based disease-specific medical content

Improve patient outcomes at the point of care

Features:

Continually updated content

Topics in diagnosis, treatment, and care management developed with expert physician authors

Case studies, videos, and interviews

Access to actionable patient-recorded data

Detailed reference list with access to original sources

Continuing medical education credit (CME/CE)

Surveys and peer polling

Patient education resources to share with patients

Receive detailed information regarding your patients' health such as: Medications and treatments; Symptoms and side effects; Charts that record test results, medication adherence, and more

Voice-activate commands for Watson, Patient Access and Clinical resources

Read-aloud feature for hands-free listening to medical texts

App Prescriber lets you prescribe one of our many patient apps to your patients

What's new in version 1.9.3

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 1.9.3

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

