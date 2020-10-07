In this, Help for Baby Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye in Children, app we have compiled complete information related to Babies eye infection also known as Pinkeye or Conjunctivitis.

Conjunctivitis, or pink eye, is an inflammation (swelling and redness) of the conjunctiva which is the clear membrane that covers the white part of the eye and the inner surface of the eyelids. It can be caused by allergies or a bacterial or viral infection. Sometimes newborn Eye drops given at birth to prevent bacterial infection can irritate a newborn's eyes. This is called chemical conjunctivitis.

Bacterial and viral conjunctivitis are both extremely contagious and are spread by contact with eye secretions from baby or child who is infected.

* Discharge from the eyes, nose or throat of an infected person through touch, coughing or sneezing.

* Contaminated fingers or objects.

* conjunctivitis can be spread when children swim in contaminated water or share contaminated towels.

Symptoms of conjunctivitis could be:-

* redness behind the eyelid, spreading up the white of the eye

* swelling of the eyes making them appear puffy

* excessive tears or watery eyes

* discharge from the eye which dries when the child sleeps, causing crusting around the eyelids

* irritation from bright lights (photophobia)

To keep the infection from spreading, wash your hands every time you finish caring for your baby's eyes. Keep your baby's towels, clothing, and bedding separate from everyone else's, and wash them regularly.