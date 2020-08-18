Join or Sign In

Hellow - Make Friends & Voice Chat for Android

By Hellow Dev Free

Developer's Description

By Hellow Dev

Hellow is a social platform & messaging app. People from all over the Indonesia gather in Hellow to enjoy more connection.

Sign Up now and start your Hellow journey, send message to your interested ones and get response instantly.

- Make friends with like-minded people and people nearby.

Hellow provides you with a safe environment to help you make connection with new friends or people nearby.

Click the nearby profiles and Say Hi, you could immediately call or video to the people interests you. And you will receive messages immediately. Enjoy chatting anytime, anywhere in Hellow.

- Choose your favorite types through real-time Recommend Chat Buddies.

Hellow is a diverse community. People in Hellow enjoy the shared values and common hobbies. We recommend chat-buddies to every of you based on your interests. Hellow also provides you with a perfect stage to show your talents. Hellow welcomes everyone to upload your video on profile page to attract more friends.

- With Voice Chatroom, you will never be alone at night.

Chatroom always open for everyone at night. You could have voice chat with a group of friends and play quick games together in chatroom! Real-time voice chat to learn other' s stories and build connection with people through funny interaction.

We are open to hear from users, please contact us at official@hellow.chat

What's new in version 1.8.5

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.8.5

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
