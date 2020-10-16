Our new HelloPort ADAC marinas portal app is a secure and easy way for you to book a marina berth or swinging mooring well in advance or just before your arrival it is as easy as booking a hotel from your smartphone.

Jointly developed by HelloPort and ADAC, the app blends the comprehensive and popular ADAC marinas guide and the innovative HelloPort marinas booking system.

Looking back on over 100 years of tradition and representing over 20 million members, ADAC is Europes largest automobile club. On the ADAC marinas portal, the ADAC Nautical Tourism team created a directory of more than 2,600 marinas in 21 countries; qualified staff inspected and classified over 1,600 of them. As an extra benefit, you can read the many customer reviews for each one.

With new locations added daily, we provide more than 100 bookable marinas and moorings for your sailboat, yacht, motorboat, catamaran or trimaran.

You will find wet and dry berthing as well as mooring options for boats between 5 and 90 metres long short-term and long-term (1 day to 1 year).

The HelloPort ADAC marinas portal app makes life easier for skippers:

1) An overview of ports in the surrounding area

-> State-of-the-art map view displays marinas in the surrounding area of your location

2) No odysseys to fully booked marinas

-> Berth availability checked

3) More time on the sea

-> Definite advance booking of berths

4) No long waits or searching required for available berths

-> Book the berth of your choice with just a few clicks quick and easy

5) On-demand booking

-> You can book on the fly from anywhere

6) Itinerary planning from start to finish

-> Upon booking your berths, they are automatically entered in your log (and accessible offline)

7) Fixed price

-> Real-time price info and payment through PayPal or by credit card upon booking

We look forward to receiving your questions or feedback at:

support@helloport.com

Visit our websites:

http://www.helloport.com

https://www.marinaguide.adac.de

When planning your next sailing trip, use HelloPort just like booking.com, expedia.com, opentable.com or airbnb.com ;-)