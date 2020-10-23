Help these cute cats so that the cat-catchers cannot catch them. Hurry up and save those cute little faces so they cannot hunt them. The cute kittens hide in the city's garbage bins. Hit the cats or the cute kitten to help them hide before the time runs out.

But be careful! Some animals watch to warn the cat-catcher officer. Puppies and kittens do not get along at all and they want to fool you. If you hit the spy dog, the paparazzi mouse or the crazy bird you will lose points. The mouse with photo camera to take pictures with effects and flashes want to annoy you.

It is the classic game of whac-a-mole or whack a mole. With 15 different levels that ensure fun for a long time. Young children will have fun hitting the cube to save these adorable kittens or neko kawaii as the Japanese would say.

HOW TO PLAY

The goal of the game is simple: you have to hide all the cute cats that appear on the screen before the time runs out. Sometimes, other stray animals come out

of the bins to distract you. If you hit the puppy, rodent or the bird you lose points. Each level is composed of 15 levels with a time limit. Saving these cute kittens is your mission.

You can choose the stage or the city with graffiti you want: New York, London or Paris.

When you pass each level or you have enough points, you will get some extra items such as wool balls, jingle bells and fish bones that will help you.

It is an ideal game for any age and for family, children, kids and adults. You can hear audio and animal sounds effects with animal sound simulator, like dogs barking woof woof or cats meowing meow meow.

If you liked this new game of whackamole also known as whacamole and help us to improve.

Save the kittens! Hello and maow nyan meow ... Thanks!