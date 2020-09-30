Join or Sign In

Hello India -Indian Social Media App &Status Share for Android

Developer's Description

Hello India is new social media platform where you can upload creative videos and share video to other social media platform at same time.

Create account, Upload photo video GIF and text status.

You can give reactions on every video with meaningful comments.

Post your content in specified category. Get viral content in your feed.

Do you like your friends WhatsApp status ? Good news is that you can download WhatsApp status of your friend in your gallery.

User can earn money by continue posting creative content.

Version 3.2

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 3.2

Android
Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
