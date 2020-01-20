Olivia is faced with the biggest challenge of her life, to restore an old, outdated mansion to a new, fancy Hells Kitchen restaurant! Is she going to make it and fulfill her longtime dream: To become a chef and run a kitchen with a world famous name on it?

Match tasty ingredients and solve match-3 puzzles to renovate and design the old mansion, unlock new areas, meet exciting characters but be aware, some of them are rivals and want to shut your business down!

The game features:

Addictive gameplay: Swap, match and blast to restore and design the famous Hells Kitchen restaurant!

Hundreds of unique match-3 levels with fiery boosters and tasty combinations!

Grow your business with REAL Hells Kitchen recipes, employees and turn it into the best restaurant in town!

Show your design skills and renovate the mansion as you want with Hells Kitchen dcor!

Be a part of Olivias journey to become the World famous chef, overcome rivals, find friends and see them interact with each other.

Unsolved mysteries along the way.

Join a huge Hells Kitchen community that loves cooking!

This old mansion is in desperate need of a complete makeover! Restore, renovate and design the kitchen, restaurant, caf, garden and many more areas with your style! A whole library filled with furniture combinations and the freedom to use your design skills.

Breath in the Hells Kitchen atmosphere and help Olivia reach her dream with the restoring of this restaurant by solving match-3 puzzles, beat rivals, find coworkers and open up this place to the world!

Follow us on Facebook!

https://www.facebook.com/hellskitchenmatch3/

Facing issues while playing Hells Kitchen or have suggestions/feedback? We would love to hear from you!

Use the Contact button in settings while you are in the game or email us at:

support@qiiwi.com