Unique casual arcade. Jump, dash and dodge. You and your reaction versus hundreds of dangerous circles. Don't blink, they are everywhere. We promise, it will be hardcore.

Rules of the game:

And the rule is one and it is very simple - set new records, trying to hold on in the game for as long as possible.

In the game you can:

- beat records in arcade;

- complete missions;

- unlock new heroes: mad chicken, taxi, snail and even UFO;

- compete with friends and beat their highscore;

- try HELL mode.

Game features:

- simple control with one finger;

- the game is suitable for the whole family: our game is fun to play both for children and adults;

- cheerful and relaxing music;

- the game is in the category of free games;

Download and enjoy, hardcore and drive is guaranteed!

For more information about the developer, you can get the following links:

Official site Ice Storm Games: http://www.icestormgames.com

Official Twitter Ice Storm Games: https://twitter.com/IceStormGame

Official FB page Ice Storm Games: https://www.facebook.com/icestormgames/

