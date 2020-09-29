Helix Ball Jump is a casual game where you can put a ball in the downward with jumping and having fun with the ball. You can't avoid this game when you are super bored and want to play a one tap game.

How to play Helix Ball Jump:Fall Ball Game:

Helix tower jump ball is a ball survival game. You just need to hold the ball and rotate the tower to avoid enemy tiles. Simple one tap controls made this game more simple but this ball fall down game is really hard to master.

Features of Helix Ball Jump:Fall Ball Game:

Jumpy spiral tower rolling ball game

-Fall ball helix tower jumping game

-HD 3D Graphics

-Classic and endless game modes

-Smooth game-play

-Helix ball game

-Games

-A spiral tower game

-Beat your own high score

-We worked properly on optimization

-Absolutely free of cost

Helix Ball Jump:Fall Ball Game is a offline free game. Try it to experience spiral tower ball fall adventure game. We will consider your valuable feedback in the upcoming updates.