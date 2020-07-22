Join or Sign In

Helitracker.in for iOS

By NandaKumar K Free

Developer's Description

By NandaKumar K

Cloud or server based options

Built in asset information management

- Effective flight planning & logistics management tools

- Track your fleet on a RADAR or Map view.

- Lists target update with date & time.

- Identifies targets as

- Active / Sleeping / Lost

- History of flight recorded & can be retrieved for playback

- Automatic trip reports & billing

- Last known position sent as map link.

- Airport weather information.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.6

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 2.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

