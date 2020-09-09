Join or Sign In

Helicopter Wash Salon Cleaning & Washing Simulator for iOS

By spunky espy Free

Developer's Description

By spunky espy

Hello girls,kids and boys say hello to our new fun and exciting garage copter washing girls game.

Game play is as follows:

Press the play button to get started.

You will see the accident illustration of the helicopter that has just collided with a bird flying in the direction of copter. Helicopter gets weirdly damaged but the good news is that pilot survives the accident.

Anyhow we have a lot of things to do.

Repairing

Firstly take the helicopter to the workshop there you will find some amazing tools to repair the damage. Get the hammer to take out the dents, use spray to heal the cracks in the copter body and glasses repairing is done.

Next phase starts here.

Washing Salon

It's time to give your super copter a spa with the bes equipment available take the water gun to remove smudges, use sponge to apply soap to remove dirty leaves.Use shower to wash the copter body after that you will be given dryer to clean the soap bubbles.After that you will be navigated to the brush scene where leftover dust and dirt will be removed completely.

Now comes the shining time use shiner to sparkle the copter body and sponge to apply it properly.Don't forget to fuel the copter.

Painting

In painting you have various colors select your favorite color and apply it on the copter body to give it a new fashionable look.

Decoration

For decoration you have plenty of stickers and badges. Let's decorate the copter and be a copter decorating expert by showing your mind and brain skills.

Customize your device screen with the customized helicopter and share your creation with your friends.

Checkout our other free girls games ,games for kids and cleaning games.

So Let's play rate and enjoy.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
