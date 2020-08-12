Helicopter Pilot needs amazing helicopter flying skills to complete this games missions. Your mission is to make a safe way for cargo trucks and cargo ships to pass the all check points.

Helicopter pilot is not a easy skill to accomplish, you need to lift the metal bridges with helicopter hock and drop it on the gap between path. some times you have to lift the mine for the destroying the hurdle in the trucks way. This game is all about Helicopter flying with full concentration. It is the most addictive heli simulation game.

Features of Helicopter Lift(Helicopter):

*** Amazing Helicopter simulation

*** Cargo War Helicopters

*** Real-time Physics of all Helicopters and Cargo Trucks

*** Cool Environment Graphics

*** Easy Controls

*** Good Sea cargo Ship Simulation in Sea Mission