Helicopter pilots can now have a quick look at their weight and balance no matter where they are.
Features:
Unlimited number of aircraft
Quick and easy load entry
Graphical and spreadsheet displays for both longitudinal and lateral CG
Fuel quantity unit can be different for each type of aircraft (US gal, litre, pound, kilogram)
Load entry can be in either pound or kilogram
Supported aircraft:
- Agusta 109E
- Bell 206 Jet Ranger III
- Bell 206 LongRanger 3
- Cabri G2
- Robinson R22
- Robinson R44 II
- Robinson R66
In development: Bell 212, A109S, MD 500
