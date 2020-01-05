X

HeliBalance - Weight & Balance for Android

By North52 Free

Developer's Description

By North52

Helicopter pilots can now have a quick look at their weight and balance no matter where they are.

Features:

Unlimited number of aircraft

Quick and easy load entry

Graphical and spreadsheet displays for both longitudinal and lateral CG

Fuel quantity unit can be different for each type of aircraft (US gal, litre, pound, kilogram)

Load entry can be in either pound or kilogram

Supported aircraft:

- Agusta 109E

- Bell 206 Jet Ranger III

- Bell 206 LongRanger 3

- Cabri G2

- Robinson R22

- Robinson R44 II

- Robinson R66

In development: Bell 212, A109S, MD 500

Key words: helicopter, hlicoptre, weight and balance, masse et centrage, W&B, pilot, pilote, aviation, calculator

