Heems: For Men's Health for iOS

By Byte Works Limited Liability Company Free

Heems is a science-based program with special exercises to prolong sex lasting, strengthen potency and promote mens health at any age. Exercises are different: from low intensity Kegel exercises and Sumo squats to lower-body workouts and yoga poses. Each exercise is short (on an average 3-4 minutes), guided and personalized for you. So you will be able to do it.

You also have an access to a large number of short topics, latest research & life hacks, which you can get to as you progress through the program. All of those will help you discover new things about men's health and start implementing healthy habits into your lifestyle to achieve even better and more stable results.

HOW IT WORKS? IT'S SIMPLE

1. Personalize your program

Take a short quiz to make personalized sexual health improvement program.

2. Get science-based exercises

Every day you have a short exercise: from Kegel to deep squats. All is guided and less than 5 mins a day.

3. Feel the results in a month

Follow the program and track your progress in the account. You will see the results within the first month.

PERFECT FOR EVERYBODY

It doesn't matter if you are in your 20s or 50s

Starting in the early 20s, most men already begin to face problems with sexual health. It doesnt matter if you have already had some problems or not, it always makes sense to take care of your sexual health. It's never too early to start sexual wellness journey.

You can always find 5 minutes

No matter how busy your schedule, you can always find 5 minutes to improve your sexual health.

Make improving your health a habit

Believe it or not, promoting men's health is easy. The key is to do special exercises and start building new healthy habits.

Improve your sexual health with Heems. Download and start your program.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.0

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
