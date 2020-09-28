Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Heelo has put together the most comprehensive listing of local restaurant deals, savings and coupons in USA so you don't have to.
Built with you in mind, our app is advertisement free and easy to use. Simply pick your favourite deals/coupons, locate the nearest restaurant and start saving!
Also, receive and take advantage of exclusive in-store promotions when you visit your favourite eatery.
Its the only app you need for dining out bon appetit!
Deals and coupons available at:
McDonald's
Burger King
Taco Bell
Chipotle
Wendy's
Subway
Baskin Robbins
Denny's
Dairy Queen
KFC
Little Ceasars
Pizza Hut
Domino's
Starbucks
Popeyes
Olive Garden