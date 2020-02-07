X

Heavy Land & Sea Cargo Service for iOS

Play this real off-road prado car transport simulation game which will be carried through a ship simulator. This car transport ship on the Play store you will find such a unique idea game that you will simulate your racing car, impossible Prado and 4x4 jeep. In this car transporter ship simulator game you will drive all cars & load onto a ship and then ride the heavy engine ship in the sea and unload all the vehicles. By playing this navy ship driving car transporter game you will improve multi-vehicle driving and racing skills and become both car and ship driving master. In this Cruise Ship Car Transport sim you will drive the drifting cars and also you will learn the drifting and driving of real sea ship simulation. If you want to improve your car prado parking skills then fasten your seat belt to park your smart car in car parking games. In this game you will experience all modern car parking features in new car games. The purpose of this best car games and free games are to enhance your car drive and park ability with real parking games & find this car game in best games category. classic parking games & driving games are the initial stages of car games 3d

In this heavy 4x4 prado car transport cargo ship game the strategy of car parking is quite clear, first you will have to drive multiple vehicles like cars, jeeps Prado and load them on the Cruise Ship Car Transport and then next mission is to participate in heavy engine ship racing in the huge waves of the sea. While playing this Cruise Ship Car Transport you will have to face the drag force of water and the sea creatures like angry shark and blue whale those hurdles will surely waste your time.

Heavy Land & Sea Cargo Service :Features

Challenging and outstanding environment.

Great dynamic game play.

Excellent sound effects.

Amazing 3D graphics.

Release February 7, 2020
Date Added February 7, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

