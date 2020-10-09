Say hello to your highest self! Heavily Meditated is your down-to-earth meditation app for getting high on life. Get hooked, feel better.

HIGH VIBES INSIDE.

The peace, calm and joy you seek is all inside of you, waiting to be rediscovered. Meditation helps you do just that. Turn meditation into a habit that sticks, kick stress to the curb, and reap all the benefits of a happier, calmer, and more intentional life with the Heavily Meditated app. Expect more joy in your days (and better sleep at night!)

BUSY LIVES AND BUSY MINDS WELCOME

Tap into high vibes in less than 15 minutes a day. No spendy courses or 60-minute meditations here. Just powerful, doable guided meditations for tuning into high vibes. Busy lives and busy minds welcome!

MEDITATION ISNT ONE-SIZE-FITS-ALL

The Heavily Meditated app offers a library of meditations that is as unique as you are. Choose from a variety of meditation techniques and lengths of time.

YOU CHOOSE YOUR VIBE

Or pick a guided meditation based on how you want to feel. Whether youre seeking positivity or calm, energy or relaxation, gratitude or presence, high vibes or sweet dreams, theres a meditation Vibe for you. Hit play and set the tone for your day (or night!)

Vibe categories include:

- Rise & Shine

- Good Evenings

- Ritual & Intention

- Self-Love

- Grateful Heart

- Clear & Focused

- Bedtime Bliss

- Relax & Release

- Positive & Present

- Empowered & Inspired

- Funk Busters

- On The Road (Travel)

- Mini Medis for Kids

- Plus, the companion Gateway Meditations from the Heavily Meditated book.

You can search by technique, time or vibe and pick a meditation thats a perfect fit for your day.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE

Set Meditation Reminders and receive a friendly nudge to get your daily dose every day at the same time.

KEEP THE GOOD VIBES GOING

Dont leave the high vibes on your meditation cushion! Set an intention and carry them into your day. Write your own or choose one from the Intention Menu. Plus, get reminders of your intention to stay aligned with high vibes.

GOAL DIGGERS WELCOME

Log your progress (and try to keep the chain unbroken) with your personalized meditation tracker. Because the benefits show up if you do!

GET A HIT OF INSPO

Swipe the Inspo Deck for a hit of soulful inspiration for your day. Save, share, spread the love.

HEAVILY MEDITATED BOOK BONUSES.

Read the Heavily Meditated book? Youll find all of the Gateway Meditations, plus a place to jot down your Meditation Manifesto.

WANT THE ALL-ACCESS PASS?

Unlock unlimited high-vibes with a premium subscription:

- Access the full stash of meditations, plus new meditations every month.

- Save your faves for easy access and offline listening.

- Log your progress with the built-in Meditation Tracker.

- Set daily intentions.

- Create customized reminders to ensure you get your daily dose of high-vibes.

We support organizations that provide mindfulness, meditation and yoga programming, education and tools to Indigenous communities, historically underserved youth, and incarcerated folks by donating a portion of our profits every quarter.

SUBSCRIPTION PRICING AND TERMS

If youd like to unlock access to all of the premium features, we offer auto-renewing monthly and annual subscription membership options as well as a lifetime membership option. Your subscription will automatically renew at the end of each term and your credit card will be charged through your iTunes account. You can turn off auto-renew at any time from your iTunes account settings, but refunds will not be provided for any unused portion of the term.

Read our terms of use here: heavilymeditatedapp.com/terms

Heavily Meditated was created by Caitlin Cady, author of the book, Heavily Meditated: Your Down To Earth Guide To Learning Meditation and Getting High On Life.