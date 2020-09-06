Join or Sign In

Healthy Juice & Smoothie Recipes for iOS

By Phu Vang Free

Developer's Description

By Phu Vang

Cut down on the cooking time with these quick and easy to make food recipes. All recipes use simple ingredients that are easily available and inexpensive. If you are interesting in learning how to cook healthy and yet simple recipes, you are in the right place.

Heres what else you can expect from our app:

- Detailed, easy-to-follow recipe instructions

- 500+ video recipes

- On the fly search recipes by ingredients or dish name

- A recipe box to save your favorite recipes all in one place

Let's create magic in the kitchen!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
