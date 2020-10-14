Join or Sign In

Health & Wellness: Health News for Android

By Update You Free

Developer's Description

By Update You

Health & Wellness: Health News

Do you want to stay on top of all health and wellness news? Download the Health & Wellness: Health News and follow all news and health tips: nutrition, fitness, scientific healthcare discoveries, health tips from professionals and more!

Do not waste time and now download the application Health & Wellness: Health News and is always updated with key information about health and wellness!

With the app Health & Wellness: Health News you can:

- Share Health and Wellness news with your friends

- Get push notifications when new Health and Wellness articles are added

- Get latest Health and Wellness news from the most popular digital journals and magazines

- Email our team and suggest new features or improvements to make this app better for you

The Health & Wellness: Health News app will let you get latest news from the main news sources:

- The Independent

- UPI

- Daily Express

- The Age

- US News

- Health Line

- Health .com

- Discover - Health & Medicine

- Medical News Today

- The Guardian - Health and Fitness

- Times of India - Health

- Mother Nature Network

- Washington Post

- The Globe and Mail

- SMH

- Los Angeles Times - Health

- Wall Street Journal

- Daily Mail

- New York Times

- Women's Health

- Only my Health

- SL Tribune - Health Care

- Reuters - Health News

- BBC

- Forbes

- Science Daily

- CNBC - Health Care

- ABC News - Health

- CBS News - Health

- Womens Health and Fitness

- Fox News - Health

- NY daily News - Health

- Business Times - Health and Wellness

- And more!

About the Health & Wellness: Health News app:

The Update You! team is working to add new features in order to improve the user experience and let you satisfied with our application. If you have any feedback, please email update.you2@yahoo.com . We will love hear from you!

Do not waste time and download now Health & Wellness: Health News app and get all news about Health and Wellness and more!

The Health & Wellness: Health News is an unofficial app. In case of infringements, please contact us by e-mail (update.you2@yahoo.com)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.2.19

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 3.2.19

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

