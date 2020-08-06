By installing this app you agree to the End User License Agreement terms at http://www.oracle.com/pls/topic/lookup?ctx=E16582-01&id=EOALC. See Oracle's Privacy Policy at http://www.oracle.com/us/legal/privacy/index.html.

JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Health and Safety Scoreboard Mobile Tablet application allows the safety executive to review the safety scoreboard and incident counts, including a graph, and dive into the details of the incidents behind a count. The executive will also be able to see some core information, including maps of the incident location. This application leverages functionality from JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Health & Safety Incident Management system.

Contact your IT department for the final step to configure this mobile application with your business data on your device. Instructions to enable mobile services for this application can be found through My Oracle Support at https://support.oracle.com.