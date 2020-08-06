Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Health & Safety - JDE E1 for Android

By Oracle America Free

Developer's Description

By Oracle America

By installing this app you agree to the End User License Agreement terms at http://www.oracle.com/pls/topic/lookup?ctx=E16582-01&id=EOALC. See Oracle's Privacy Policy at http://www.oracle.com/us/legal/privacy/index.html.

JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Health and Safety Scoreboard Mobile Tablet application allows the safety executive to review the safety scoreboard and incident counts, including a graph, and dive into the details of the incidents behind a count. The executive will also be able to see some core information, including maps of the incident location. This application leverages functionality from JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Health & Safety Incident Management system.

Contact your IT department for the final step to configure this mobile application with your business data on your device. Instructions to enable mobile services for this application can be found through My Oracle Support at https://support.oracle.com.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3.5

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 2.3.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Authenticator

Free
Sign in is easy, convenient, and secure when you use Microsoft Authenticator.
Android
Microsoft Authenticator

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
Android
Indeed Job Search

Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

Free
Hide pictures, videos, SMS, call logs; lock apps; private bookmark and browser.
Android
Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

LinkedIn SlideShare

Free
Share your favorite presentations, or save professional content to read offline or later.
Android
LinkedIn SlideShare

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now