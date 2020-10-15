Join or Sign In





Health & Fitness Expo for iOS

By Mobile App Pros LLC Free

Developer's Description

By Mobile App Pros LLC

The Health & Fitness Expo App is the official guide to the Health & Fitness Expo in Des Moines hosted by Enjoy! Des Moines.

- view all exhibitors

- access expo map & schedule

- view group fitness schedules

- enter to win prizes & more!

Explore more than 100 vendors with the latest in running, biking, athletic wear, healthy food, supplements, nutrition info, fitness gear, trainings, health services, fitness softwares, and tons more!

Get educated by some of the top health and nutrition experts in the Des Moines Area in our seminars and breakout sessions.

Plenty of fun & free stuff to go along with the education and other training. Bring friends & family! The expo is FREE & open to the public!

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

