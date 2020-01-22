Headache Tracker - Migraine & Headache Log

Take control of your headache and migraine symptoms with this simple migraine log and headache analysis application.

Whether it's stress, caffeine, exercise, or some other cause, tracking your head pain symptoms can allow you to more easily communicate with your health care provider and help them figure out what's at the root of your recurring migraines, or cluster headaches.

Headache Tracker Features:

- Easy logging of headache and migraine traits such as duration, severity, pain location, pain type, and triggers.

- Headache pain locations that describe headache types like TMJ, Migraine, Tension headache, Cluster headache, sinus and more.

- Detailed calendar view so you can visualize your migraine history.

- Free basic symptom analysis.

- Premium advanced analysis + history with detailed graphs.

- Premium medication tracking to allow you to correlate medication usage with headache and migraine patterns.

- Regular updates and improvements!

Headache Tracker is more than just a migraine journal, it's a complete symptom analysis and reporting solution that offers a standardized system for tracking your migraine and headache traits, then easily analyzing and sharing this data with your healthcare provider!

Disclaimer:

This software is intended to be used only for general health and information purposes, and is not intended to be used for any medical purpose such as detection, diagnosis, or treatment of any medical condition or disease. Any information provided by this device or application should not be treated as medical advice. Always consult your primary healthcare provider for any medical advice required.