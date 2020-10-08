HeadUp is an app that helps you analyse, manage and improve your overall health and fitness.

Sync your Fitbit, Garmin or Apple Health app to HeadUp and see your personalised human dashboard come to life. We analyse and rate your mind, heart, sleep, weight and activity to help you understand your body and take control of your health.

CONNECT YOUR FITBIT, GARMIN OR HEALTH APP TO REVEAL THE HUMAN DASHBOARD

Just like the dashboard of your car tells you when the fuel tank is empty, or the engine needs oil, or whatever cars need (its a mystery to us), your human dashboard tells you where you are and where you need to be across 5 categories of health and fitness: mind, heart, sleep, weight and activity. All you have to do is sync your Fitbit, Garmin or Apple Health app with HeadUp and we take care of the rest. If you wear a different type of device, never fear were working to integrate all wearable device types.

MENTAL HEALTH EXISTS OUTSIDE OF YOUR DEVICE DATA THE MOOD CHECK-IN

Youll receive notifications from us to do mood check-ins we want to know how youre feeling. Please dont hold back. Angry at your next-door neighbour? In love? Feeling under the weather? Tell us everything! We combine your mood data with your device data to show you how your physical and mental health are related.

SCIENCE-BASED PERSONAL INSIGHTS

Theres so much hype in the tech world about tracking health. How many steps am I taking? How long am I sleeping? Whats my heart rate? But what do these numbers actually mean? Well, thats why we love our data scientists (most of the time). They trawl though your device digits to figure that out. They put your data under the microscope and zoom in. When they see something you need to know, we feed this information into your library in the form of personal, actionable insights, so that you can make the changes you need.

TRULY TRANSFORM

Maybe youve always wanted to turn your mindset around to focus on what you have, rather than what you dont have. Eat better and move more. Increase your VO2max or sleep more deeply. It's one thing knowing what you want to achieve and another knowing how to get it. This is exactly why were here. Think of the app as your space to learn more about the most important person in your life: you. And to discover all the evidence-based ways you can improve the life you lead.