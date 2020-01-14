Are you ready for a different football experience?
Head Football - Turkey Super League 2019/20 team are waiting for you! Choose your team from among the 18 Super League teams and face your opponent. Use your football strategy against a new generation of artificial intelligence and win the match by defeating your opponent.
Head Football - Turkey Super League games in 2019/20 What awaits you:
* 18 Super League Team
* Easy Gameplay
* Real Tribune Sounds
* 90 Second Gripping Matches
* 3 Different Stadiums
* 3 different balls
* High performance
Head Football - Super League 2019/20 that Turkey will not understand how time passes while playing the game!
Don't forget to mention your wishes and opinions so that we can offer you better games!
