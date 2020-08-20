Hazza Al Balushi - Holy Quran Reading and Listening Offline. hazza al balushi full quran mp3 download

Al-Balushi (Arabic: ; alternatively Baloushi, Balooshi, Bloushi or Blooshi, with or without the Arabic article al-) is a tribal surname common in Arab states of the Persian Gulf, particularly Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and om the term Balochi, denoting someone who has Baloch ancestry.

People carrying this surname trace their tribal origins to Balochistan, a region located between southwestern Pakistan and southeastern Iran across the Persian Gulf. Their ancestors predominately came from the Makran coast in the 19th century. The al-Balushi speak Arabic, while some also use Balochi or Persian. They are mainly Sunni Muslims, and citizens of their resident countries. They are one of the largest tribes in Oman and the UAE.

Hazza Al Balushi Biography: The Sheikh is from Oman and has a very soothing Holy Quran recitation. Bismillah ma shaa Allahu alaihi.

