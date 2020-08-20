Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Hazza Al Balushi Holy Quran Read & Listen Offline for Android

By KareemTKB Free

Developer's Description

By KareemTKB

Hazza Al Balushi - Holy Quran Reading and Listening Offline. hazza al balushi full quran mp3 download

Al-Balushi (Arabic: ; alternatively Baloushi, Balooshi, Bloushi or Blooshi, with or without the Arabic article al-) is a tribal surname common in Arab states of the Persian Gulf, particularly Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and om the term Balochi, denoting someone who has Baloch ancestry.

People carrying this surname trace their tribal origins to Balochistan, a region located between southwestern Pakistan and southeastern Iran across the Persian Gulf. Their ancestors predominately came from the Makran coast in the 19th century. The al-Balushi speak Arabic, while some also use Balochi or Persian. They are mainly Sunni Muslims, and citizens of their resident countries. They are one of the largest tribes in Oman and the UAE.

Hazza Al Balushi Biography: The Sheikh is from Oman and has a very soothing Holy Quran recitation. Bismillah ma shaa Allahu alaihi.

If you have any suggestion about this application, please use the developer email to contact me directly.

If you like this Holy Quran Audio and Reading Offline by Hazza Al Balushi please consider sharing it with other Muslims and don't forget to give it your rating and review.

Jazakumullahu khairan wassalamu alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now