Urdu application for children and adult as well, "Hazrat Sulaiman A.S" application is here for free download.

"Hazrat Sulaiman A.S Aur Deegar Ambiyan Kay Waqiat" is the title name of this Urdu App which is all about the stories of Hazrat Sulaiman A.S also known as Soloman.

Hazrat Sulaiman A.S was the prophet of Allah and also a king. The Holy Qur'an has also narrated the story of Hazrat Sulaiman A.S. Hazrat Sulaiman A.S as a king had not only control on human but also on Jinn and all animals.

He has also built the famous Bait-Ul-Muqaddas which is now occupied by the Jews in Palestine.

Hazrat Suleman A.S was the youngest son of the Prophet Dawud (A.S). He was born at Jerusalem. The name of his mother was Saba. As he was a talented fellow with versatile gifts, his father made him his heir. After the death of Prophet Dawud (peace be upon him) he ascended the throne of Judia on account of his sagacity, power of judgement, right understanding and spiritual insight. The Holy Quran says: And We verily gave knowledge to Dawud and Sulaiman and they said: praise be to Allah Who has preferred us above many of his believing sons. Hazrat Suleman A.S was a King after his father Prophet Dawud (A.S.) had passed away. Prophet Suleiman (A.S.) had asked Allah through dua to give him properties that no one else could have after him. Allah thereby gave him the ability to speak to animals. Prophet Suleiman (A. S.) also had the ability to control Jinn. Jinns are creatures Allah made from fire. We can not see them, but they can see us. They are similar to us in some ways.

