Hazrat Abu Bakr Siddiq (R.A) is the biggest personality in Muslims after the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.W)

and Messengers of ALLAH. He is one of the Companions of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.W), who was give the reward

of Heaven in the world by the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.W). He was born in Amul-Feel, ( an Abyssinian Christian

General named Abraha Came to attack Makkah with an army of some 60,000 men and several elephants ), i.e. after 2-1/4

years in Makkah in 573 C.E. Abu Bakr Siddiq (R.A) was named as Abdullah. Abu Bakr was his Patronymic name (Kynniya),

(a sir name which is usually derived from the name of the first son or daughter according to Muslim traditions).

Sayings of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.W):

Tell Abu Bakr from my side to offer Salat to people (Muslims). [In absence of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.W)] (Bukhari, Muslim, Tirimzi, Ibn-e-Majah).