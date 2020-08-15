Best offline "Hazari" card game with "9 Cards" games in one app free download

FEATURES:

Hazari :

Our Hazari (1000 points card games) card game has very special features .You will have very challenging BOTs here. We have Sort Option that gives you hints to make your best leads . We have an Individual Card Sector System where you can easily track your card sequence. It's very similar to a Teen Patti card game.

Players and Cards

Hazari is a game for four players using a standard international 52-card pack.

The rank of cards in each suit, from highest to lowest, is A, K, Q, J, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2.

The Aces, Kings, Queens, Jacks and Tens are worth 10 points each, and the numeral cards from 2 to 9 are worth 5 points each.

Deal and play are counter-clockwise.

Card Combinations

Troy

Also known as trial. Three cards of the same rank. Higher cards beat lower cards so the highest Troy is A-A-A and the lowest is 2-2-2.

Colour Run

Three consecutive cards of the same suit. Ace can be used in a run of A-K-Q which is the highest or A-2-3 which is the second highest. Below A-2-3 comes K-Q-J, then Q-J-10 and so on down to 4-3-2, which is the lowest Color Run.

Run

Three cards of consecutive rank, not all of the same suit. The highest is A-K-Q, then A-2-3, then K-Q-J, then Q-J-10 and so on down to 4-3-2, which is the lowest.

Color

Three cards of the same suit that do not form a run. To decide which is highest, compare the highest cards first, then if these are equal the second card, and if these are also equal the lowest card. For example J-9-2 beats J-8-7 because 9 is higher than 8. the highest Color is A-K-J of a suit and the lowest is 5-3-2.

Pair

Two cards of equal rank with a card of a different rank. To decide which is highest, compare the pairs of equal cards first.

Deal and Card Arrangement

The dealer deals out all the cards to the players, so that each player has a hand of 13 cards. Each of the players then divides their cards into four separate groups of 3, 3, 3 and 4 cards.

Nine Cards Brag (KITTI) :

9 cards Brag (KITTI) so much similar as Hazari game ( ). Only difference is you have to play with 9 cards. There is no 4th hand like Hazari.Players divide their hands of 9 cards into sets of 3, 3 and 3 which are compared in a similar way to hands at Brag or Teen Patti.Game will contain Three leads who ever get two of three leads he will win. If no player gets two leads the game will continue on the same path.

Nine Cards is a game for four players using a standard international 52-card pack.

The rank of cards in each suit, from highest to lowest, is A, K, Q, J, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2.

Hazari Gold is a collection of popular Hazari and 9 card games. Enjoy Hazari and 9 Card games inside one App.

