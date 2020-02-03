Have fun and tour the Hawaiian Islands at the same time with our lively card-flipping game. 100 colorful photos of six different islands and their flowers are waiting for you to match them up 9 pairs at a time. Tap a face-down card and it flips over, revealing a photo of Hawai'i. You tap another card, trying to guess if it's a match. When it flips over, they both disappear if you have guessed right and it's a match. If you guess wrong, you hear a comical sound of disappointment and they both flip back face-down. Now try again until you have matched up all 18 cards.

Tap the Photo Tours button and you can take a mini photo tour of all six islands with 80 picturesque photos: O'ahu, Maui, Lana'i, Moloka'i, Kaua'i and Hawai'i Island. Tapping an island button reveals all the striking photos for that island, along with interesting information about each sight. From waterfalls to sunsets, you'll relive your tropical vacation, or be amazed at the beauty that awaits you in Hawai'i.

Tap the Flowers button and see 20 dazzling photos of the blooms that help make Hawai'i so unique. From anthurium and orchids to heliconias and gingers, you can read about what makes these vivid wonders of nature so extraordinary.

During the game a counter keeps track of how many pairs of cards you are flipping. And there's a counter showing you your lowest number of flips needed to complete previous games. Each game you try to beat your lowest score.

And when your game is completed, you have the choice of tapping the Play Again! button and playing again, or you can tap the Back to Tour button and explore all the photos of Hawai'i again. Over time, you will relive and discover Hawai'i, and the Hawaiian Islands will be your always-ready companion for years to come. Aloha from Hawai'i.