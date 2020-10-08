Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Hausples.com.pg for Android

By Digital Classifieds Group Free

Developer's Description

By Digital Classifieds Group

Rent, Buy or Sell properties in Papua New Guinea free with the Hausples.com.pg App - From PNG's No 1 property website.

Search 2,000+ properties in Port Moresby and all of PNG:

- Expat Rentals, Apartment Buildings, Compounds and New Developments

- Commercial property and land

- Properties from all of the leading agents

Each property listings contains photos, details about the property or building such as amenities and features, as well as information about the surrounding neighbourhood. We also have detailed location profiles for major areas of Port Moresby and guides to living in PNG as an expat.

Other features include:

- SMS, Email, Call multiple agents in one click

- Map view with useful amenities: transport, schools, restaurants

- Save your favourite properties and searches

- Create property alerts based on your criteria

Help us improve the app by providing your feedback and rating.

Feel free to email us directly at: support@hausples.com.pg

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.9

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 1.0.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now