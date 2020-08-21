Join or Sign In

Hashtagpirate - Instagram Automation & Scheduler for Android

By Tianyi Guan Free

Developer's Description

By Tianyi Guan

Hashtagpirate has been the best Instagram followers app serving the web since 2017, and now we launch our Play store app. Over 800,000 automation every month by our users. If you have trouble using our service we issue refunds.

Our Tools:

1- Posting ( Instagram scheduler)

Post photos, videos or stories on your Instagram account. Schedule posts ahead and have peace of mind.

2- Instagram Auto Follow

Follow users directly from the app, no need for Instagram official app. Target followers by hashtags, locations, or usernames.

3-Auto Like Instagram posts

This feature will help you increase engagement by liking posts as per your targeting.

4- Repost Instagram photos and videos.

Find and repost content.

5- Instagram Auto Comment

Get back comments on Instagram by commenting on posts as per your targeting.

6- Unfollow Instagram accounts

This tool will auto unfollow Instagram accounts, or if you prefer unfollow users followed by our service only. White list option available.

7- Media Downloader

Download Instagram images and videos directly from your app, just paste the URL and click download.

8- Profile Editor

Edit your profile bio, website URL and any other details directly from Hashtagpirate, you can also delete posts easily, no need to login to your account from Instagram website or the app to change. You may edit your profile on PC from our website as well.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
