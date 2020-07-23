Join or Sign In

HashTok - Short Video Sharing App | Made in India for Android

By Traveloholic India Free

Developer's Description

By Traveloholic India

HashTok is Indias own short video app - a hot new stage to show your flaming talent to the world out there

A Short Video Social Community

People from all over the world gather on the HashTok app to meet interesting people and watch interesting short videos. Get a chance to meet tens of millions of talented artists from around the world on the HashTok app, but also get to make friends with young people from your city or near you!

Let's Support Indian App !!

Watch millions of videos selected specifically for your interest

Get inspired and entertained by watching millions of videos by a global community of creators

Dance, Comedy, Vlog, Food, Sports, DIY, Animals, and everything in between. Discover videos from endless categories.

Browse through the feed on the HashTok app, Search your favourite videos, get creative and share with your friends and family Instantly.

On HashTok, you can create a profile, upload videos, follow power creators, like videos and share videos in one click.

Features' Highlights

HahTok app has a number of special effects, thousands of stickers, and magical emotions for your selfies.

Cutting-edge Magic filters, create exclusive Music Videos with special effects at full sync with the music's beat!

Have fun and learn new knowledge from countless high-quality original video content! Discover and share a bigger world now!

HashTok has features like - edit videos, full features camera filters and editing, and much more.

HashTok app is a global short video creation platform, where everyone has a chance to gain popularity, billions of video views and quickly become the next internet sensation!

HashTok app is a Made In India app for Indian users. Enjoy the fun experience on HashTok

HashTok App is available in 15 Indian languages

HashTok App is available in Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Rajasthani, Haryanvi & Urdu!

For Any Query Contact : rajdeep@traveloholicindia.com

Website : https://traveloholicindia.com

Facebook : https://facebook.com/hahstokindia

Instagram : https://instagram.com/hahstokindia

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXbsddRX0OPX796x7avPJYg/

Thank You :)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
