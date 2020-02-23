X

+ Avoid bad restaurants & discover brilliant ones

+ Trusted reviews and detailed ratings

+ Over 3,000 entries, updated in real time

+ Powerful search by price, food quality, cuisine

+ Book online (selected restaurants)

+ Journal meals out in your restaurant diary

+ Restaurant news, with constant updates

+ Browse curated collections of recommendations

Decide where to eat based on carefully curated ratings and reviews from 1,000s of fellow foodies, who take part annually in the our diners survey. Harden's editors then carefully weed this data for cheats and distil the feedback into statistically-derived ratings and short reports quoting from diner feedback.

With detailed coverage of the UK and London, the app features over 1,400 listings outside the capital, and more than 1,400 within London itself.

Since 1991, we've been "telling it like it is" based on one of the UK's most detailed surveys of restaurant-goers. For the 2018 survey, 8,500 reporters (that's what we call diners who take part in the survey) contributed 50,000 reviews. And now you can even submit reports to us directly from the App.

Release February 23, 2020
Date Added February 23, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 8.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
