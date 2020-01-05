Welcome to Harbor 2019 at Pepperdine University! The Harbor mobile app is your one-stop resource for a powerful week of fellowship, learning, and renewal. Build your schedule for the week directly in the app, check out keynote speaker bios, and get acquainted with the locations for each session. The app also includes info about our session speakers, vendors, and excursions, as well as chat features to connect with fellow attendees.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.