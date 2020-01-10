Happykids.tv is a completely FREE and SAFE app that entertains and educates kids of all age group with music, rhymes, stories, Movies, popular shows, DIY, activity guides and more. HappyKids.tv is AD-FREE on mobile! All our content is segmented age group wise for 0-2 yrs (Toddlers), 2-4 yrs (Preschoolers), 4-6 years, 6-10 year old Boys and 6-10 year old Girls. This makes it super easy and accessible to find the videos best suited for your child. Additionally, we have separate section for Kids Movies & TV shows, Minecraft videos, Tweens video for 10+ year kids, and a Featured section which has best of everything!

Christmas specials! Weve added the best of Christmas collection to make this festive season even for joyous for your children, and the entire family! Enjoy our collection of

Christmas carols and songs Jingle Bells, Rudolph the Red nosed reindeer, Joy to the world, We wish you a merry Christmas, Deck the Halls, Santa Claus is coming to town, and many more!

Bible Songs and stories Praise ye the Lord, Count your Blessings, Auld Lang Syne, Jesus in the Morning, Jesus loves me, Nativity songs, The Old Testament stories, and more

Christmas special movies The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, 12 Dogs of Christmas, Small Town Santa, The Snowman, A Childs Christmas, The Cat in the Hat knows a lot about Christmas

ALL YOUR FAVORITE SHOWS IN ONE PLACE:

HappyKids has rights to a huge range of popular characters and shows including Badanamu, Talking Tom, ChuChu TV rhymes, Pocoyo, Care Bears, Blippi, Spacepop, Oddbods, Mother Goose Club, Om Nom Stories, Garfield, Gallina Pintadita, Flash Gordon, Shaun the Sheep, Little Baby Bum, Storybots, and many more! We also have a collection of video on childrens all time favorites like Roblox, Minecraft, Kids unboxing toys, Fortnite, Play-doh crafts, slime making and the list goes on!

Additionally, we have our own range of Happy Kids Originals with adorable chracters like Hippy Hoppy, Princess Poopoo, Meeko, Tiggy & Boo, Barnyard Besties Monster Family & more - who will entertain your kids with rhymes, stories, songs and even teach some valuable lessons in the process! We also have a collection of much loved Bible songs which is an instant hit among parents and kids alike!

APP FEATURES:

Content divided among age groups for ease of discoverability

Choose from a huge library of Kids content including rhymes, songs, stories, popular shows, movies, DIY, and learning/educational videos

Rights to popular characters like Blippi, Talking Tom, Badanamu, Care Bears, Gigglebellies, and many more

Kids Gaming videos like Roblox, Minecraft, Fortnite

HD Quality, Legal videos completely FREE, and WITHOUT ADS on mobile

All videos you watch will be included in Recently Played playlist, so that you dont have to search next time you want to pick from where you left off.

Search feature to find exactly what you feel like watching

OUR AIM:

Our content is curated by a panel of mothers, who ensure that each video is safe for child viewing. Our goal is to make kids screen time an experience that will help them enjoy, learn, become critical thinkers, develop social and emotional skills, and even get up and move! HappyKids.tv is trusted by more than 10 million happy parents from across the world.

Contact us at biz@ifood.tv in case you have any suggestions, queries or feedback. Visit us at HappyKids.tv for more information.