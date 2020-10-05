Join or Sign In

Happy Women's Day 2020 Cards and greeting for Android

By TrrApps Free

Developer's Description

By TrrApps

International womens day is here coming on 8th March. And you, we and everyone has a chance to say them a genuine heartfelt thank you to them, whether your mother, sister or a good friend in your life, just say them thank you for being in our life and making it wonderful. If more lovingly you want to say, then, we have for you womens day wishes and messages that you can say them with open heart with a warm embrace.

And one of the most important things in our life is that we should respect every woman. Give her honor, whether she rejects you, accepts you, love you or not. Just give her respect.

Happy Womens Day Cards and greeting is a collection of the best For Happy Womens Day Images that are easy to share with friends on WhatsApp,Instagram as well as in social networks.

International Women's Day is today one of the most popular and widely celebrated holidays. On this day, men, and guys dont forget about women, and girls to girls too.

Features:

+150 of Women's Day Images

Download Happy women's day wishes

It is Totally Free & Easy to Use.

Very Lite Application.

Attractive User Interface.

Unlimited Download wishes and Greetings Images, Wallpaper and cards available.

Set easily womens day wishes and Greetings

Easily Morning Love Greetings and Wishes on all Social Media.

Have fun!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.0

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

