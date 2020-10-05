Join or Sign In

Happy Teacher's Day Wishes for Android

By Ru-De Labs Free

Developer's Description

By Ru-De Labs

Teachers' Day is a special day for the appreciation of teachers, and may include celebrations to honor them for their special contributions in a particular field area, or the community in general. The idea of celebrating Teachers' Day took root in many countries during the 19th century; in most cases, they celebrate a local educator or an important milestone in education.

Happy Teacher's Day Wishes is a free online Teacher Wish, Messages & Images Generator App which supports two languages i.e. English & Hindi language. You can simply scroll the texts and images and send the best one to your friends, siblings, families and love whosoever has taught you in your life in any way. Happy Teacher's Day Wishes supports all social media Apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS, Instagram, etc. for sharing both the text and Image wishes.

Why download the Happy Teacher's Day Wish Generator app?

Updated Content: We update our content every week, giving you more new options and creative wishes

Easy to Share: Just Enter the name, choose a language, select the text you like the most and share with just a click

Free Wishes: Happy Teacher's Day Wishes is free and always will be

Huge Collection: We have 1000+ content, updated weekly to ensure the freshness of the wish

How does Happy Teacher's Day Wishes app work?

1. Enter the name

2. Choose a language

3. Select the text/Image you like the most

4. Share with just one click

Perfect for sending special Teacher's Day Wishes to your loved ones when you can't think of words. Send Wishes with lovely messages and Images to your Teahers, Parents or anybody who inspires you.

We would love your feedback! Drop us a line at info@rudelabs.in

Visit our home page: https://rudelabs.in/

Download now and turn your loved ones agog, right now!!!

Developed with in India.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
