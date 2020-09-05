Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Happy Teacher's Day Photo Frames for Android

By My Dream Store Free

Developer's Description

By My Dream Store

Happy Teacher's Day!

Install the free Android application "Teacher's Day Photo Frames"

Celebrate this teachers day with using our app Happy Teacher's Day 2020 Photo Frames.

Teacher's Day Photo Frames app has various features like:

This app supports all screen resolutions of mobile and tablet devices.

free to edit

Easy to use.

Select a pictures from the gallery and use this picture to decorate it!

scale, zoom in, zoom out,Rotate or drag the photo to fit the frame.

Works off line too.

15 Teacher's Day frames available to edit.

you can Save edited images

HD collection of Happy Teacher's Day 2020 Frames.

Effects to apply on your images.

Save and share the creations.

User friendly interface.

Share your creations over all Social Media.

Don't For get to Rate us if you Really Like application

Please Share Your Valuable Feedback with us at mydreamstore63@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 11.0

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 11.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Free
Make and remix pictures into collages and memes.
Android
PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Snapseed

Free
Enhance, transform, and share your photos easily.
Android
Snapseed

Photo Editor Pro

Free
Edit your photos on the go.
Android
Photo Editor Pro

LINE Camera - Photo editor

Free
Make your photos fun & attractived.
Android
LINE Camera - Photo editor

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now